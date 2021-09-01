Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

NeNe Leakes' husband dead after battle with colon cancer

NeNe Leakes' husband dead after battle with colon cancer

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 4:00 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

NeNe Leakes' husband, Gregg Leakes, 66, has died.

A representative confirmed the news to CNN in a statement Wednesday.

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes," publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes said in a statement. "We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."

Gregg was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018.

The couple married in 1997, divorced in 2011 and then remarried in 2013. They have one son together.

NeNe, who starred on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," has yet to publicly address her husband's death. Gregg appeared on 12 seasons of the hit show alongside his wife.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Today temperatures should stay slightly below average with highs in the lower 80s. Skies will gradually clear through the morning hours giving way to abundant sunshine this afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue on Thursday with a breezy wind from the south. Rain and thunderstorm chances will return as another front moves through our area on Friday. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of the holiday weekend looks to be sunny and dry.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories