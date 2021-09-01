Clear
Tom Holland wishes Zendaya a happy birthday

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 6:01 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 6:01 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

In what we're sure is a completely platonic message, Tom Holland wished "Spider-Man" co-star Zendaya a happy birthday on Wednesday, posting a sweet note to Instagram.

"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx ," Holland wrote.

Speculation about the pair's connection off-screen has swirled for months after they were photographed getting quite close by paparazzi. This is the most public acknowledgment Holland has made of Zendaya since then.

Hours later, Zendaya replied, "Calling now," followed by a heart emoji.

Look, you don't have to care about this. It's not news, but it is fun. And, at the very least, it is incredibly enjoyable promotion for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," out in December, during a dark and bleak news time.

Let the people have their jollies.

Today temperatures should stay slightly below average with highs in the lower 80s. Skies will gradually clear through the morning hours giving way to abundant sunshine this afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue on Thursday with a breezy wind from the south. Rain and thunderstorm chances will return as another front moves through our area on Friday. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of the holiday weekend looks to be sunny and dry.
