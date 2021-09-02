Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Air pollution could knock 9 years off the life of people in India, study says

Air pollution could knock 9 years off the life of people in India, study says

Posted: Sep 2, 2021 1:10 AM
Updated: Sep 2, 2021 1:10 AM
Posted By: By Jessie Yeung and Meenketan Jha, CNN

The air pollution in India is so bad that it could be reducing the life expectancy of hundreds of millions of people by as much as nine years, according to a new study.

The report, released Wednesday by the United States-based research group Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC), found that all of India's 1.3 billion residents face annual average pollution levels that exceed guidelines as set by the World Health Organization.

The central Indian government announced a national clean air campaign in 2019, that aimed to reduce particulate pollution by up to 30% by 2024. But in the past few years, pollution has only gotten worse, especially in the western state of Maharashtra and the central state of Madhya Pradesh, said the report.

"India's capital Delhi is also highly polluted," said the study. "Residents of Delhi could see up to 10 years added to their lives if pollution were reduced to meet the WHO guideline; up to 7 years if pollution met India's national standard."

According to the study, the air pollution likely reduces the life expectancy of 40% of Indians -- which is about 520 million people.

India has long struggled with its smog problem, which ranges from choked urban centers with high amounts of vehicular pollution and industrial waste, to more rural agricultural areas that suffer from pollution caused by crop burning -- a practice of intentionally burning cultivated fields to prepare land for its next crop.

Several factors are behind the persistent pollution, said the report, including mass industrialization, and skyrocketing energy demand and fossil fuel usage.

In 2019, 21 of the world's 30 cities with the worst air pollution were in India, according to IQAir AirVisual's annual global ranking.

The worst polluted city that year, Ghaziabad, recorded nine times the level of particulate pollution that the US Environmental Protection Agency regards as healthy.

Pollution is a regional problem that extends beyond India -- across South Asia, Pakistan, India, Nepal, and Bangladesh are consistently ranked among the top 5 most polluted countries worldwide. There, too, residents are also vulnerable to reduced life expectancies.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Atchison
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Today temperatures should stay slightly below average with highs in the lower 80s. Skies will gradually clear through the morning hours giving way to abundant sunshine this afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue on Thursday with a breezy wind from the south. Rain and thunderstorm chances will return as another front moves through our area on Friday. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of the holiday weekend looks to be sunny and dry.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories