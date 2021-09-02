Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Britney Spears will not be charged after dispute with staff member

Britney Spears will not be charged after dispute with staff member

Posted: Sep 2, 2021 9:10 AM
Updated: Sep 2, 2021 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Authorities will not be pursuing charges against Britney Spears after investigators looked into a dispute with the singer and one of her employees.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office said in a press release on Wednesday that after reviewing the case submitted by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, they decline to file charges "based upon insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone."

Last month Spears' housekeeper alleged that the singer struck a cell phone out of her hand during an argument over the veterinary care of her dog.

"This is overblown sensational tabloid fodder -- nothing more than a fabricated 'he said she said' regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever," Mathew Rosengart, attorney for Spears, said in a statement to CNN at the time. "Anyone can make an accusation, but this should have been closed immediately. "

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner is in the midst of a public battle with her father, Jamie Spears, over her court-ordered conservatorship. The next hearing is scheduled for September 29.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Today will be very similar to yesterday with temperatures staying slightly below average. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s this afternoon. Clouds will increase through the morning hours giving way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Rain and thunderstorms chances will start to increase late tonight into Friday morning as a cold front approaches our area. A few storms could bring heavy rainfall to the area. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of the holiday weekend looks to be sunny and dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend due to the cold front.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories