'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Mission: Impossible 7' release dates delayed again due to the pandemic

Posted: Sep 2, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Sep 2, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Paramount Pictures is delaying the release of three big movies due to the ongoing pandemic.

"Top Gun: Maverick," "Mission: Impossible 7" and "Jackass Forever" are all being pushed back to 2022, the studio announced.

"Mission: Impossible 7" has been moved to Sept. 30, 2022, "Top Gun: Maverick" will no longer release over Thanksgiving weekend -- moving instead to Memorial Day 2022 -- and "Jackass Forever" will be pushed from Oct. 2 to Feb. 4, 2022.

The "Top Gun" sequel had already been delayed multiple times during the pandemic. In June production for "Mission: Impossible 7" was shut down for several days over a positive Covid case.

The remainder of 2021 won't have any Paramount releases. The studio will release the new "Scream" on Jan. 14.

The date changes are in hopes of maximizing box office sales, likely in order to recoup the production costs for the blockbusters.

The Delta variant has slowed the box office rebound many studios were hoping for in 2021.

Paramount did have a hit with "A Quiet Place Part II," which to date has made almost $300 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo.

Meantime, for residents of the UK hoping to see Tom Cruise sooner, look for him trying to land his helicopter in a field near you.

Today will be very similar to yesterday with temperatures staying slightly below average. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s this afternoon. Clouds will increase through the morning hours giving way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Rain and thunderstorms chances will start to increase late tonight into Friday morning as a cold front approaches our area. A few storms could bring heavy rainfall to the area. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of the holiday weekend looks to be sunny and dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend due to the cold front.
