Bollywood actor Sidharth Shukla dies age 40

Posted: Sep 2, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Sep 2, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Mia Alberti and Jack Guy, CNN

Sidharth Shukla, an Indian actor, model and presenter, has died at the age of 40, according to broadcaster Colors TV, where Shukla worked.

"We, at Colors, are saddened & devastated by the sudden loss of our family member, Sidharth Shukla. He will be immensely missed. His passing is an irreparable loss for us & the whole industry," the TV channel tweeted on Thursday.

Several Indian celebrities and Shukla's fans also took to Twitter to share their shock and condolences.

"I m gonna meet you in heaven brother," tweeted model and actor Asim Riaz alongside a broken heart emoji. "R I P sidharthshukla," Riaz added.

Actress Kiara Advani tweeted her condolences to Shukla's family and loved ones. "Gosh this is Heartbreaking," she wrote. "May your soul RIP #SidharthShukla."

Actress and singer Parineeti Chopra said she was "unable to process" the news, tweeting: "Rest in Peace #SidharthShukla. You were truly loved, by millions."

Shukla started his career as a model and became the first Indian to win the "Best Model of the World" contest in 2005, according to CNN News 18.

In 2008, ​he moved into the cinema and television industry, according to Colors TV.

He also participated in reality TV shows such as "Big Boss" and "Fear Factor" and hosted "India's Got Talent."

His family told the Mumbai Police they did not suspect "foul play" in the actor's death, according to CNN News 18.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Today will be very similar to yesterday with temperatures staying slightly below average. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s this afternoon. Clouds will increase through the morning hours giving way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Rain and thunderstorms chances will start to increase late tonight into Friday morning as a cold front approaches our area. A few storms could bring heavy rainfall to the area. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of the holiday weekend looks to be sunny and dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend due to the cold front.
