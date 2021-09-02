Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Yom Kippur Fast Facts

Yom Kippur Fast Facts

Posted: Sep 2, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: Sep 2, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.

September 15-16, 2021 - Yom Kippur begins at sundown on September 15 and ends at nightfall on September 16.

September 27-28, 2020 - Yom Kippur began at sundown on September 27 and ended at nightfall on September 28.

The Day of Atonement is considered the most important and sacred of Jewish religious holidays. It falls on the 10th day of the Jewish lunar month of Tishrei.

Other Facts

The dates on the Jewish calendar known as the "10 days of repentance" begin with Rosh Hashanah (New Year's) and end with Yom Kippur.

On Yom Kippur, Jewish people atone for their sins from the past year. They ask for forgiveness from God and from other people.

It is a day of fasting, repentance and worship. In addition to refraining from eating and drinking, those observing the holiday do not bathe, they do not wear leather shoes or gold jewelry and they do not engage in spousal intimacy.

The services during Yom Kippur are held continuously through the day and include readings from the Torah and the reciting of penitential prayers.

Yom Kippur services conclude with closing prayers and the blowing of the shofar, a ritual musical instrument carved from the horn of a ram.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Today will be very similar to yesterday with temperatures staying slightly below average. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s this afternoon. Clouds will increase through the morning hours giving way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Rain and thunderstorms chances will start to increase late tonight into Friday morning as a cold front approaches our area. A few storms could bring heavy rainfall to the area. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of the holiday weekend looks to be sunny and dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend due to the cold front.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories