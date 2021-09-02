Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Equinox Fast Facts

Equinox Fast Facts

Posted: Sep 2, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Sep 2, 2021 11:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the equinox.

The equinox occurs twice a year when the sun is directly above the Earth's equator and day and night are of equal length.

Facts

September 22, 2021 - The autumnal equinox begins at approximately 19:21 UTC.

March 20, 2022 - The vernal equinox begins at approximately 15:33 UTC.

Calendar

The vernal equinox occurs in the Northern Hemisphere on March 19, 20 or 21. It marks the beginning of spring.

The autumnal equinox occurs in the Northern Hemisphere on September 22 or 23. It marks the beginning of fall.

The equinox marks the two times each year when day and night are the same length in all parts of the world.

An equinox is different from a solstice, where the sun hits its northernmost or southernmost position. Solstices mark the beginning of summer (June) and winter (December).

History and Facts

The term equinox comes from the Latin word equinoxium, meaning "equality between day and night."

Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the vernal equinox.

The spring and fall equinoxes have played roles in a number of historical religious and cultural celebrations across the globe.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Today will be very similar to yesterday with temperatures staying slightly below average. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s this afternoon. Clouds will increase through the morning hours giving way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Rain and thunderstorms chances will start to increase late tonight into Friday morning as a cold front approaches our area. A few storms could bring heavy rainfall to the area. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of the holiday weekend looks to be sunny and dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend due to the cold front.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories