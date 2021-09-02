'Schitt's Creek' star Emily Hampshire shares her Demi Lovato meet cute

It turns out Demi Lovato and Emily Hampshire almost went out on a date.

The "Schitt's Creek" star revealed on Lovato's podcast earlier this week that the singer once asked her out.

"You slid in my DMs and you said, 'Hey girl, I like you on the show. We should kick it sometime. And then you said below it, 'And by kick it, I mean go on a date. I find you attractive.' You made it clear it was a date. And I loved that because I was like, 'Sometimes that's confusing' ... I'm decades older than you, so 'kick it,' I was looking it up," Hampshire said.

Hampshire said that Lovato also made the comparison to Holland Taylor, 78, and Sarah Paulson, 46, when it came to their age difference. Lovato is 29, while Hampshire is 40.

"You also said, 'Think of Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor.' And then right after you were like, 'I don't mean you're the Holland Taylor!' I thought it was the funniest thing in the whole world because I was a Holland Taylor in that situation. Proud to be," she added.

Although they didn't end up going out, they are now the best of friends.

Lovato said, "I was like, 'What's the worst that could happen?' And I made a really good friend. You're a dope friend, and I'm happy we became friends after that."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.