Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

This poll number will send Democrats into a panic

This poll number will send Democrats into a panic

Posted: Sep 2, 2021 6:10 PM
Updated: Sep 2, 2021 6:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

The single biggest indicator of how the 2022 midterm elections will go for the two parties is how the public thinks about President Joe Biden.

Which, ugh, if you are a Democratic candidate looking toward trying to win a race in a swing district or state come that November.

The latest bad news on that front came Thursday in a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll. Biden's approval in the survey slid all the way to 43%, a drop of 6 points in a single month. His disapproval, not surprisingly shot up 7 points to 51%.

Those numbers for Biden -- and Democrats -- are bad. Obviously. But there's another number buried in that question that should worry them even more.

And it's this: 41% of people said they strongly disapprove of the job Biden is doing, while just 19% strongly approve of how he is handling his job as president.

What that number suggests is that there is a major passion gap between the two party bases. Democrats like Biden -- some even love him. But Republicans HATE him, with 82% saying they strongly disapprove of how he is doing the job.

That sort of energy disparity between the two party bases is, if history is any guide, a recipe for disaster for Democratic candidates for Congress.

This, from Gallup's Jeffrey Jones, is illustrative of that -- ahem -- point:

"In Gallup's polling history, presidents with job approval ratings below 50% have seen their party lose 37 House seats, on average, in midterm elections. That compares with an average loss of 14 seats when presidents had approval ratings above 50%."

Recent history affirms that trend. With his approval ratings in the low 40s (at best) then-President Donald Trump's Republican Party got thumped in the 2018 midterms. Republicans lost 40 House seats -- and their majority.

The Point: The best news for Biden and his party is that it's September 2021, not September 2022. If his job approval numbers in a year's time are anywhere near where they are today, Democrats will likely be facing a wave perched to come crashing down on them on Election Day.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Clouds will increase through the morning hours giving way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Rain and thunderstorms chances will start to increase late tonight into Friday morning as a cold front approaches our area. A few storms could bring heavy rainfall to the area. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of the holiday weekend looks to be sunny and dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend due to the cold front.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories