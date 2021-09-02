Clear
Kate Walsh set to appear in new season of 'Grey's Anatomy'

Posted: Sep 2, 2021 10:11 PM
Updated: Sep 2, 2021 10:11 PM
By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

After a season that saw a lot of returns, "Grey's Anatomy" will see another familiar face in its upcoming 18th season.

Kate Walsh, who plays Addison Forbes Montgomery in the "Grey's Anatomy" universe, is set to scrub in once again, ABC confirmed to CNN. Walsh is slated to appear in multiple episodes of the upcoming new season, according to TVLine.

"I'm so excited to be home again," Walsh said in a video announcing her return.

Walsh joined "Grey's Anatomy" in the first season, in a memorable finale moment that introduced main character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) to the wife of her love interest, Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).

A neonatal surgeon, Addison became a fixture on "Grey's Anatomy" until leaving to star in a spin-off, "Private Practice." That show ran for six seasons from 2007-2013.

Last season of "Grey's Anatomy" included high-profile returns from beloved (and fictionally departed) former cast members like T.R. Knight, Eric Dane, Chyler Leigh and Dempsey. Their appearances related to Meredith's near-death experience while she battled a severe case of Covid.

The new season of "Grey's Anatomy" premieres September 30 on ABC.

Clouds will increase through the morning hours giving way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Rain and thunderstorms chances will start to increase late tonight into Friday morning as a cold front approaches our area. A few storms could bring heavy rainfall to the area. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of the holiday weekend looks to be sunny and dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend due to the cold front.
