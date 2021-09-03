Clear
Man shot dead by New Zealand police after shoppers attacked in supermarket

Posted: Sep 3, 2021 12:00 AM
Updated: Sep 3, 2021 12:00 AM
Posted By: By Angus Watson and Jessie Yeung, CNN

New Zealand police have shot and killed a man who injured at least six people in a supermarket in the Auckland suburb of New Lynn on Friday, authorities say.

The man died at the scene, police said in a statement.

Videos posted online showed panicked shoppers running out of the LynnMall Shopping Centre and looking for cover as the situation unfolded.

Six people have been injured, according to CNN affiliate Radio New Zealand, citing emergency services. Three are in critical condition, one is in serious condition and the other two are in moderate condition.

Heavily armed police and ambulances remain at the scene.

"The matter is now in the hands of the police and we'll continue to provide them with our full assistance," the mall said in a statement on Facebook. "LynnMall is now closed and we will update once we know more."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is being briefed on the situation, a spokeswoman said.

This is a developing story.

Clouds will increase through the morning hours giving way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Rain and thunderstorms chances will start to increase late tonight into Friday morning as a cold front approaches our area. A few storms could bring heavy rainfall to the area. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of the holiday weekend looks to be sunny and dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend due to the cold front.
