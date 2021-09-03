Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Amanda Kloots attends Broadway reopening of 'Waitress' honoring her late husband Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots attends Broadway reopening of 'Waitress' honoring her late husband Nick Cordero

Posted: Sep 3, 2021 9:41 AM
Updated: Sep 3, 2021 9:41 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Amanda Kloots returned to Broadway to honor her late husband, Nick Cordero.

The co-host of "The Talk" attended the opening night of "Waitress," a Broadway musical which her husband starred in before his death last year.

Cordero died from complications of Covid-19.

Kloots posted to her Instagram page a series of photos from New York City's iconic The Barrymore Theater.

"A standing ovation before the show even began! What a night! To see a Broadway show again tonight was unbelievable. I've actually never seen a show like this one tonight," Kloots captioned her post. "I'm literally at a loss for words."

They dedicated the show to Cordero and sang "Live Your Life" onstage as a tribute.

Also in attendance was actor, Zach Braff, who was one of Cordero's best friends.

Kloots on Friday posted a tribute to mark their fourth wedding anniversary, writing "You'll always be my husband, my angel now, but always the love of my life."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Atchison
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms continue to move across the area this morning. Our first round of rain will start to exit the area later this afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds will take over this afternoon with temperatures warming into the lower 80s. Another round of showers and storms will move into the area late tonight into early tomorrow morning. The heaviest rainfall looks to stay south of about I-70. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of Labor Day weekend looks to be sunny and dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend due to the cold front. Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories