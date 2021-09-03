Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New 'The Talk' host Akbar Gbajabiamila shadowed Michael Strahan to prepare for the gig

New 'The Talk' host Akbar Gbajabiamila shadowed Michael Strahan to prepare for the gig

Posted: Sep 3, 2021 11:10 AM
Updated: Sep 3, 2021 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Akbar Gbajabiamila is getting ready for his debut as a co-host on "The Talk."

Former NFL player Gbajabiamila will join Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Jerry O'Connell for the upcoming Season 12.

In order to get some tips for the hosting gig, he called fellow athlete turned "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan for help.

"We played during the same time but I never met him, never knew him. He knew my brother, but we really didn't cross paths like that," Gbajabiamila told People.

"I just cold-called and said, 'Hey, you know, I love what you're doing. I'm excited about what you're doing. Can I shadow you?'" he recalled.

Gbajabiamila called Strahan "one of the coolest dudes on the planet and such a humbling, gracious guy."

"He was just dropping me dimes, just like, nuggets here and there, here and there. And so I'm forever grateful for that time and that opportunity," he told the publication. "We still stay in contact. I was just out there to visit him, maybe about two months ago, in New York and went out to dinner or whatever. He's been very inspirational."

Gbajabiamila is looking forward to starting, saying he loves being in a team environment.

"I'm so happy to be a part of this, in addition to this team," he said.

Of the new season, he said, "We are about to have a party."

Season 12 of "The Talk" premieres Sept. 13 on CBS.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Maryville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Cameron
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Atchison
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms continue to move across the area this morning. Our first round of rain will start to exit the area later this afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds will take over this afternoon with temperatures warming into the lower 80s. Another round of showers and storms will move into the area late tonight into early tomorrow morning. The heaviest rainfall looks to stay south of about I-70. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of Labor Day weekend looks to be sunny and dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend due to the cold front. Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories