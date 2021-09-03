Clear
Peppa Pig appears to have trolled Kanye West

Posted: Sep 3, 2021 12:40 PM
Updated: Sep 3, 2021 12:40 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Things just got weird.

The adorable animated children's television character Peppa Pig seems to have trolled rapper Kanye West on Twitter.

"Peppa didn't need to host listening parties in the Mercedez-Benz stadium to get that .5," a tweet from the official account for Peppa Pig read.

The message was in reference to "Peppa's Adventures: The Album" receiving a better Pitchfork rating than West's newly released album "Donda."

West has yet to respond.

It's unclear why this loveable pig wants to start beef with the outspoken artist. But the tweet was deleted shortly after it posted. CNN has reached out to the pig's representatives and Nickelodeon, which airs the UK animated series "Peppa Pig" domestically, for comment.

