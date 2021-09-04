Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

13 injured, including 4-year-old, in at least 9 Chicago shootings overnight

13 injured, including 4-year-old, in at least 9 Chicago shootings overnight

Posted: Sep 4, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Sep 4, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Alta Spells and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

At least 13 people were injured in nine shootings overnight in Chicago, according to police.

A 4-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot twice in the head Friday night while inside a home on South Ellis Avenue, the Chicago Police Department said on its website. The bullets were fired from outside the home and came in through a window.

There were no witnesses, police said.

In the largest shooting reported, two men and three women were in a large crowd on South Tripp Avenue when they were shot around midnight by someone inside a black, four-door Nissan, according to police.

The men, ages 22 and 37, and one woman, 34, were taken to the hospital by fire department officials. Two women were taken to the hospital in private vehicles, police said.

They were all in good or fair condition, according to police.

Chicago police reported seven other shootings overnight, with one victim each.

The city, like many others across the country, is seeing an increase in gun violence. Shooting incidents in Chicago were 65% higher in the year to date as of August 31 compared to two years earlier, according to police, and 9% higher than last year.

Nationwide, an average of 200 people have been killed and 472 injured by guns each weekend this summer, not including suicides, according to an analysis for CNN by the Gun Violence Archive. That's nearly 3.4 people shot every hour every weekend.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Atchison
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Clouds will slowly start to increase across the area this evening as temperatures fall into the 60s. Rain chances will start to increase late tonight into early tomorrow morning. The heaviest rainfall looks to stay south of about I-70. Rain chances will slowly decrease north of the St. Joseph area. Rain will exit the area late Saturday morning with gradually clearing skies through the afternoon hours. The remainder of Labor Day weekend looks to be sunny and dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend due to the cold front. Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue into next week with highs back in the mid 80s starting on Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories