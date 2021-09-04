Clear
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin to miss game after breakthrough Covid-19 diagnosis

Posted: Sep 4, 2021 12:00 PM
Updated: Sep 4, 2021 12:00 PM
Posted By: By David Williams and Wayne Sterling, CNN

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin won't be on the field for his team's season opener on Monday night after testing positive with a breakthrough case of Covid-19.

Kiffin confirmed on Saturday in a statement on Twitter that he would not be traveling with his team to Atlanta for the game.

"I am grateful to be vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms. So much so, I debated over being tested, but I'm relieved that I did," Kiffin wrote.

"I'm proud of our program's commitment to vaccination, and as a result, there are currently no other cases to report or team members expected to miss the game. We will continue to monitor our team closely and take responsible measures if any symptoms arise."

In an interview with ESPN on Saturday, Kiffin said that he started feeling symptoms about 48 hours earlier and then took a rapid test and another test.

He told ESPN that it was disappointing because he is fully vaccinated and "don't go anywhere but the office and home."

Last month, the University of Mississippi said 100% of the team is fully vaccinated.

"Had we not been, we'd have a lot of close contacts shut down and not playing in this game, including our quarterback. Obviously, I'm near him all day long," Kiffin told ESPN.

Ole Miss is scheduled to play the Louisville Cardinals on Monday night.

