Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty stunned at US Open

Posted: Sep 4, 2021 11:40 PM
Updated: Sep 4, 2021 11:40 PM
Posted By: By Kevin Dotson and Brad Lendon, CNN

American tennis player Shelby Rogers rallied to upset No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia, the top-ranked woman in the world, in the third round of the US Open in New York on Saturday night. The final score was 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5).

Rogers, ranked 43rd in the world, took the first set, but Barty bounced back to level the match at a set apiece. Barty led the third set 5-2 and was serving for the match before Rogers mounted a furious comeback to force a decisive tiebreak.

Rogers won the tiebreak to stun the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

It was Rogers' first win against a No. 1-ranked opponent and her first in six matches against Barty, five of which were in the 2021 season, according to a Women's Tennis Association (WTA) report on the match.

Rogers, 28, moves on to the round of 16 at the US Open for the second straight year. She reached the quarterfinals a year ago.

She will face Britain's Emma Raducanu in the round of 16 on Monday. The 18-year-old Raducanu beat Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 6-0, 6-1 earlier Saturday.

Today started off with rain but gradually cleared, giving way to sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Lows tonight will be the coolest we've seen in awhile dropping to the mid 50s. Tomorrow morning we might see some fog, likely clearing by late morning followed by another comfortable, sunny day. The remainder of Labor Day weekend looks stay pleasant.Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend due to the cold front. Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue into next week with highs back in the mid 80s starting on Monday.
