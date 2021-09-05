Clear
Battle for Afghan holdout province intensifies as Taliban advance further into Panjshir Valley

Posted: Sep 5, 2021 10:00 AM
Updated: Sep 5, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: By CNN's Tim Lister and CNN contributors

Heavy fighting was reported Sunday in parts of northern Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, where rebel fighters from the National Resistance Front (NRF) have been battling a Taliban offensive.

Panjshir, a strategic slice of mountainous terrain rich with precious mineral resources around 90 miles north of Kabul, is the only region among Afghanistan's 34 provinces to remain out of the Taliban's control.

It was once a stronghold for the mujahideen fighting the Soviets and is now the seat of the resistance movement. Fighters in the province also held out against the Taliban in the late 1990s during their rule.

Taliban spokesman Belal Kareemi told CNN Sunday that the group's militant fighters have taken all districts of Panjshir province except for the capital of Bazarak and Rokha districts, which remain under NRF control.

The spokesman claimed the enemy has suffered "heavy casualties," including among their commanders, and that the Taliban hope to be able to "clear Panjsher as soon as possible." Taliban fighters are currently advancing toward Rokha and Bazarak, Kareemi added.

But resistance fighters appeared to rebut the Taliban's claims, with NRF spokesman Fahim Dashti tweeting Sunday that the Paryan district of Panjshir was "completely cleared" of the Taliban.

"At least 1,000 terrorists were trapped due to the cutting of their way out. All the attackers were either killed, surrendered or captured by locals with help from resistance fighters as they fled and retreated. Many of these prisoners are foreigners and most of them are Pakistanis‌," Dashti said.

Earlier Sunday, an NRF spokesman said: "We have allowed them (Taliban) to enter the valley intentionally and now they are trapped. Fighting is going on in the northern most district of Panjshir (Paryan) and the southern most district (Anaba)."

"This is a tactic we have used from our playbook from the 1980s when the Soviets entered the Valley. The NRF is all over Panjshir and the Taliban have suffered heavy casualties tonight," the spokesman added.

CNN has not been able to independently verify the overall casualty figures in the latest rounds of fighting.

Today started off with rain but gradually cleared, giving way to sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Lows tonight will be the coolest we've seen in awhile dropping to the mid 50s. Tomorrow morning we might see some fog, likely clearing by late morning followed by another comfortable, sunny day. The remainder of Labor Day weekend looks stay pleasant.Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend due to the cold front. Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue into next week with highs back in the mid 80s starting on Monday.
