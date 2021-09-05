Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A shooting at a party in Warner Robins, Georgia, left 1 dead and 4 hurt, police say

A shooting at a party in Warner Robins, Georgia, left 1 dead and 4 hurt, police say

Posted: Sep 5, 2021 3:00 PM
Updated: Sep 5, 2021 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Gregory Lemos, CNN

One person is dead and four people were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Warner Robins, Georgia, police said.

Officers were dispatched to a disturbance of the peace call before 10 p.m., according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department.

"A caller advised there was a large party in the area and could not navigate the roadway of the neighborhood," the release said.

After an officer arrived, a suspect began firing a weapon from a car and struck several people, police said.

One victim died while being treated at Houston Medical Center, the release said. Four others are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at two hospitals -- one in Warner Robins and the other in Macon, police said.

"The scene is active and victim information will be released at a later time," the release said.

An investigation is under way, but no suspects have been named, authorities said.

Warner Robins is about 100 miles southeast of Atlanta.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Atchison
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Today started off with rain but gradually cleared, giving way to sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Lows tonight will be the coolest we've seen in awhile dropping to the mid 50s. Tomorrow morning we might see some fog, likely clearing by late morning followed by another comfortable, sunny day. The remainder of Labor Day weekend looks stay pleasant.Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend due to the cold front. Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue into next week with highs back in the mid 80s starting on Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories