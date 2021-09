Mientras Donald Trump llama la atención rumbo a 2024, Melania Trump intenta mantenerse al margen de la vida pública

Today started off with rain but gradually cleared, giving way to sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Lows tonight will be the coolest we've seen in awhile dropping to the mid 50s. Tomorrow morning we might see some fog, likely clearing by late morning followed by another comfortable, sunny day. The remainder of Labor Day weekend looks stay pleasant.Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend due to the cold front. Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue into next week with highs back in the mid 80s starting on Monday.

