46 people hurt and 3 killed in Chicago shootings this weekend

Posted: Sep 5, 2021 9:00 PM
Updated: Sep 5, 2021 9:00 PM
Posted By: By Alta Spells, Theresa Waldrop and Shawn Nottingham, CNN

At least 46 people, including eight children, have been shot in Chicago over the weekend, according to police.

A 4-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot twice in the head Friday night while inside a home on South Ellis Avenue, the Chicago Police Department said on its website. The bullets were fired from outside the home and came in through a window.

There were no witnesses, police said.

Six of the eight children were shot within a 12-hour period Saturday, when they were fired upon from a vehicle near Garfield Park on Chicago's West Side, Chicago Police said. They were later listed in good condition at a local hospital, according to police.

In a mass shooting, two men and three women were in a large crowd on South Tripp Avenue when they were shot around midnight Friday night or Saturday morning by someone inside a black, four-door Nissan, according to police.

The men, ages 22 and 37, and one woman, 34, were taken to the hospital by fire department officials. Two women were taken to the hospital in private vehicles, police said.

They were all in good or fair condition, according to police.

Chicago police reported seven other shootings overnight from Friday to Saturday, with one victim each.

The city, like many others across the country, is seeing an increase in gun violence. Shooting incidents in Chicago were 65% higher in the year to date as of August 31 compared to two years earlier, according to police, and 9% higher than last year.

Nationwide, an average of 200 people have been killed and 472 injured by guns each weekend this summer, not including suicides, according to an analysis for CNN by the Gun Violence Archive. That's nearly 3.4 people shot every hour every weekend.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Today started off with rain but gradually cleared, giving way to sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Lows tonight will be the coolest we've seen in awhile dropping to the mid 50s. Tomorrow morning we might see some fog, likely clearing by late morning followed by another comfortable, sunny day. The remainder of Labor Day weekend looks stay pleasant.Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend due to the cold front. Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue into next week with highs back in the mid 80s starting on Monday.
