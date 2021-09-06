Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Boy Meets World' star Danielle Fishel has had her second child

'Boy Meets World' star Danielle Fishel has had her second child

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 7:51 AM
Updated: Sep 6, 2021 7:51 AM
Posted By: By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

"Boy Meets World" star Danielle Fishel has welcomed her second child with husband Jensen Karp.

The 40-year-old actress, best known for playing Topanga Lawrence in the '90s sitcom, announced the arrival of her baby boy in an Instagram post on Sunday, adding that she had given him a very special name.

"On 8/29/2021 we welcomed Keaton Joseph Karp to the world. He was born on his deceased grandfather Larry's birthday (like I prayed for!) and his middle name is an homage to his great grandfather who is still here to meet him at almost 98 years old, " she captioned a photo of her older child, Adler, holding his new baby brother.

"Adler is a super(hero) big brother and @jensenkarp and I are thrilled to have him home, healthy and safe, with us," Fishel wrote.

Another photo showed Adler wearing a "Big Brother" cape.

Back in May, Fishel celebrated her 40th birthday by announcing on Instagram that she was pregnant and debuting her growing bump. She told her one million followers she had "never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade" of her life.

Fishel and Karp tied the knot in October 2018 and announced two months later that they were expecting their first child.

Adler, now two, was born a month early and spent 21 days in the neonatal intensive care unit for fluid build-up in his lungs.

In 2019, the couple opened up about the experience.

"That was obviously devastating for us. It was traumatizing," Fishel told People magazine at the time.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Atchison
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Warm and sunny conditions will continue today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday will be another similar day with high back in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will move through the area Tuesday evening giving way to some slightly cooler temperatures by mid week. Highs will be in the lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend as dry and sunny weather continues.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories