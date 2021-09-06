Clear
Chrissy Teigen celebrates 50 days of sobriety

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Sep 6, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Chrissy Teigen shared a milestone over the weekend.

"Today is my 50 day sobriety streak!," she wrote in a caption on a video of her kids interrupting her workout that she shared on her verified Instagram account. "It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road."

According to Teigen it marked her longest sobriety streak yet, but she's unsure if she'll never drink again though she does know that drinking "no longer serves me in ANY way."

"I don't get more fun, I don't dance, I don't get relaxed," she wrote. "I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!!"

The author/TV personality/entrepreneur/social media star has been grappling with depression following revelations that she trolled people on social media in the past, for which Teigen apologized publicly.

She said she planned to step back a bit from social media and most recently has been sharing footage of her on tour with her singer husband, John Legend.

