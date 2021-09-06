Clear
Actor Stanley Tucci reveals he had cancer but was successfully treated

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Sep 6, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Alanne Orjoux, CNN

Actor, author, director, food-lover, sexy bartender and dancer (see "Shall We Dance") Stanley Tucci has revealed that he had cancer about three years ago, but it's been successfully treated.

In an interview in the September issue of Vera, Virgin Atlantic's inflight magazine, Tucci said he was diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his tongue, and went through months of high-dose radiation and chemo.

"I had a feeding tube for six months," he told the magazine, adding that the cancer is unlikely to come back.

CNN has reached out to representatives of Tucci for comment.

Earlier this year, Tucci headlined the CNN Original Series "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," a six-part program in which he visited several regions of Italy, revealing the country's history and culture through its most famous dishes.

Last year, shortly after many countries instituted lockdowns due to the coronavirus, the Oscar-nominated actor almost broke the internet with a video he posted on Instagram showing him making a Negroni for his wife, Felicity Blunt -- a performance that had some labeling him a "sexy bartender."

The-CNN-Wire
Warm and sunny conditions will continue today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday will be another similar day with high back in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will move through the area Tuesday evening giving way to some slightly cooler temperatures by mid week. Highs will be in the lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend as dry and sunny weather continues.
