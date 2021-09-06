Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer are married

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer are married

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: Sep 6, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Mark Ronson revealed on Instagram he married actress Grace Gummer.

"To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And i'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours (and yes, we got married)," he wrote adding multiple heart emojis.

The DJ/producer and the "Mr. Robot" star, the daughter of Meryl Streep, looked elegant in their picture together.

The couple's celebrity pals took to the comments section to wish them well.

"Mazel Tov !!!!!!" wrote Bravo's Andy Cohen.

Lady Gaga wrote, "love to you both!!! Congratulations."

Liv Tyler wrote, Wow!!! congratulations to you both !!!!!! adding heart emojis.

Designer Zac Posen added a row of heart emojis.

Ronson and Gummer were engaged last May, and they made their debut as a couple at a Gucci event in July.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Atchison
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Warm and sunny conditions will continue today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday will be another similar day with high back in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will move through the area Tuesday evening giving way to some slightly cooler temperatures by mid week. Highs will be in the lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend as dry and sunny weather continues.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories