Police in Georgia say 7 injured after gunman fires into crowd

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Sep 6, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Gregory Lemos and Alta Spells, CNN

Authorities are looking for a suspect they consider to be armed and dangerous after he allegedly opened fire into a crowd in downtown Athens, Georgia, over the weekend.

In total, seven people were injured early Sunday morning, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in a news release posted on Facebook.

CNN affiliate WSB reported the shooting happened in downtown Athens as students and fans filled the streets to celebrate the University of Georgia's victory in football over Clemson. The game was played Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Police said officers responded to a shooting in the area of East Clayton Street and North Jackson Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday. A large fight had broken out and during the fight, "a male suspect began discharging a firearm into the crowd that was fighting," the release from the police department said.

All seven were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, police said.

ACCPD detectives identified Pharoah Devonell Williams, 21, as the suspect and say multiple arrest warrants have been issued stemming from the shooting. Public Information Officer Lt. Shaun Barnett told CNN by email Monday that Williams remains armed and on the loose.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Warm and sunny conditions will continue today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday will be another similar day with high back in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will move through the area Tuesday evening giving way to some slightly cooler temperatures by mid week. Highs will be in the lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend as dry and sunny weather continues.
