Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hugh Jackman says his father died on Australia's Father's Day

Hugh Jackman says his father died on Australia's Father's Day

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 12:10 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2021 12:10 PM
Posted By: By Rob Picheta, CNN

"X-Men" actor Hugh Jackman has revealed that his father, Christopher John Jackman, died on Sunday.

He passed away on Australia's Father's Day, Jackman said, telling fans on Instagram: "Whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love."

"My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God," he added.

Christopher John Jackman was an English-born accountant who emigrated to Australia before Hugh was born.

He raised the future actor and his four siblings alone after splitting from his wife when Hugh was eight years old, Jackman told The Telegraph in 2011.

JThe star paid tribute to his father throughout his career, describing him as his "rock" in an interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes" show in 2012.

And in an Instagram post last year, he wrote: "My Father taught me to always keep my promises ... Even if it turns out that there's a better option or something that will benefit me more. Be true to your word."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Atchison
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Warm and sunny conditions will continue today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday will be another similar day with high back in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will move through the area Tuesday evening giving way to some slightly cooler temperatures by mid week. Highs will be in the lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend as dry and sunny weather continues.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories