Cardi B gives birth to second child

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 1:30 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2021 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Kulture Kiari is officially a big sister.

Her mom and dad, rappers Cardi B and husband Offset, have welcomed their second child.

The couple made the announcement Monday on social media.

Cardi B shared a photo of her and Offset with their new bundle in what appeared to be a hospital bed.

It was captioned with "9/4/21" and three emoticons, including a blue heart which, coupled with the photo of the baby wrapped in a blue blanket, is leading followers to believe the baby is a boy.

The pair secretly married in September 2017 and got "engaged" on stage a month later.

Daughter Kulture was born in July 2018.

Cardi B and Offset, who have split and reconciled more than once, kept the second pregnancy private until revealing her baby bump during a performance with his group Migos during the BET Awards, which aired in June.

Warm and sunny conditions will continue today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday will be another similar day with high back in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will move through the area Tuesday evening giving way to some slightly cooler temperatures by mid week. Highs will be in the lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend as dry and sunny weather continues.
