Michael K. Williams, 'Wire' actor, found dead

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez and Mark Morales, CNN

Michael K. Williams, an actor best known for his role as Omar Little on HBO's "The Wire," has died. He was 54.

Williams was found dead in his New York City apartment, a law enforcement official told CNN.

Investigators found drug paraphernalia near his body, the official said.

CNN has contacted representatives of Williams for comment.

Williams, a New York City native, most recently appeared in HBO's "Lovecraft Country" and the series "F Is for Family." He starred as Chalky White in fours seasons of the prohibition-era drama "Boardwalk Empire."

Williams was next slated to co-star in Sony's George Foreman biopic from George Tillman Jr., who was set to direct.

Williams amassed a number of accolades during his storied career, including five Emmy nominations. His first was in 2015 for his role in "Bessie" and another followed two years later for his part in "The Night Of."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

It's been a warm and sunny end to Labor Day weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight looks to be mild with clear skies and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be another similar day with high back in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will move through the area Tuesday evening giving way to some slightly cooler temperatures by mid week as calm conditions continue. Highs will be in the lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend as dry and sunny weather continues.
