Michael K. Williams, 'Wire' actor, found dead

Michael K. Williams, an actor best known for his role as Omar Little on HBO's "The Wire," has died. He was 54.

Williams was found dead in his New York City apartment, a law enforcement official told CNN.

Investigators found drug paraphernalia near his body, the official said.

Williams, a New York City native, most recently appeared in HBO's "Lovecraft Country" and the series "F Is for Family." He starred as Chalky White in fours seasons of the prohibition-era drama "Boardwalk Empire."

Williams was next slated to co-star in Sony's George Foreman biopic from George Tillman Jr., who was set to direct.

Williams amassed a number of accolades during his storied career, including five Emmy nominations. His first was in 2015 for his role in "Bessie" and another followed two years later for his part in "The Night Of."

