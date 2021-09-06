Clear
Missing Viriginia woman found dead in Glacier National Park

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Jenn Selva and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman has been found at Glacier National Park in Montana, according to the National Park Service.

Jennifer Coleman's body was found Sunday afternoon in a steep and rocky area near the Continental Divide, the agency said in a release.

Coleman, 34, was "believed to have been hiking around Logan Pass" on August 30 or August 31, according to a tweet. She was reported missing on September 1, and the search for her began that afternoon when park officials found her vehicle in the Logan Pass parking lot, the park service said in the release.

Her cause of death is under investigation.

Logan Pass is the highest elevation in the park that can be reached by car. Last year, a 20-year-old climber from Wichita, Kansas, died after falling from nearby Dragon's Tail ridge.

About 50 search and rescue personnel were involved in the search for Coleman by Sunday, the release said.

Glacier National Park officials credited the public tip line for a faster resolution of the search.

It's been a warm and sunny end to Labor Day weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight looks to be mild with clear skies and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be another similar day with high back in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will move through the area Tuesday evening giving way to some slightly cooler temperatures by mid week as calm conditions continue. Highs will be in the lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend as dry and sunny weather continues.
