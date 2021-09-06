Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Vietnamese man jailed for five years for spreading coronavirus

Vietnamese man jailed for five years for spreading coronavirus

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 10:50 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2021 10:50 PM
Posted By: Story by Reuters

Vietnam jailed a man on Monday for five years for breaking strict Covid-19 quarantine rules and spreading the virus to others, state media reported.

Le Van Tri, 28, was convicted of "spreading dangerous infectious diseases" at a one-day trial at the People's Court of the southern province of Ca Mau, according to the state-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Vietnam has been one of the world's coronavirus success stories, thanks to targeted mass testing, aggressive contact tracing, tight border restrictions and strict quarantine. But new clusters of infections since late April have tarnished that record.

"Tung traveled back to Ca Mau from Ho Chi Minh City ... and breached the 21-day quarantine regulations," the news agency said.

"Tung infected eight people, one of whom died due to the virus after one month of treatment," it added.

Reuters did not immediately reach the Ca Mau court for comment.

Ca Mau, Vietnam's southernmost province, has reported only 191 cases and two deaths since the pandemic began, much lower than the nearly 260,000 cases and 10,685 deaths in the country's coronavirus epicenter, Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam is battling a worsening Covid-19 outbreak that has infected more than 536,000 people and killed 13,385, the vast majority in the past few months.

The country has sentenced two other people to 18-month and two-year suspended jail terms on the same charges.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Atchison
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
It's been a warm and sunny end to Labor Day weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight looks to be mild with clear skies and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be another similar day with high back in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will move through the area Tuesday evening giving way to some slightly cooler temperatures by mid week as calm conditions continue. Highs will be in the lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend as dry and sunny weather continues.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories