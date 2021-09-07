Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'I will face this match with a smile': Brazilian football hero Pele announces surgery to remove tumor

'I will face this match with a smile': Brazilian football hero Pele announces surgery to remove tumor

Posted: Sep 7, 2021 4:51 AM
Updated: Sep 7, 2021 4:51 AM
Posted By: By Mitchell McCluskey and Marcia Reverdosa, CNN

Brazilian football hero Pele underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his right colon last Saturday, he announced on social media on Monday.

The news of the surgery follows Pele's denial of reports that he had fainted last week, when he said that he was in good health and receiving routine examinations.

The 80-year-old sports icon is recovering well in the ICU following the removal of the tumor, according to his doctors at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in São Paulo.

During one of the cardiovascular and laboratory tests, doctors had found a suspicious lesion in his right colon, which was discovered to be a tumor, said Dr. Fabio Narsi and Dr. Miguel Cendoroglo Neto in a statement.

"My friends, thank you very much for the kind messages. I thank God for feeling very well and for allowing Dr. Fábio and Dr. Miguel to take care of my health," Pele said in a post on social media.

"Fortunately, I'm used to celebrating great victories alongside you. I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends," Pele said.

Pele, who burst onto the international stage as a teenager the 1958 World Cup, has remained in the spotlight even after his retirement through international product endorsements and as an outspoken public figure.

In 2000, FIFA named him as its Player of the Century, an honor he shared with Argentina's Diego Maradona.

Last year there were fears over Pele's health, but he dismissed reports that he was suffering from depression during his recovery from hip surgery.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Atchison
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Today will be very similar to yesterday with highs back in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the south this morning, and eventually out of the north later this afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Highs will be in the lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday due to the cold front. Humidity levels will also be much more comfortable after the front moves through. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend as dry and sunny weather continues.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories