Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

TikTok surpasses YouTube in viewing time per user

TikTok surpasses YouTube in viewing time per user

Posted: Sep 7, 2021 2:40 PM
Updated: Sep 7, 2021 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

If video killed the radio star, TikTok may be replacing YouTube as the latest launching pad for young fame.

Social media consumers in the UK and US are spending more time on TikTok than YouTube, a new report suggests, and the entertainment industry seems to be paying attenion. Take Addison Rae, a TikTok dancer who stars in the Netflix trending hit "He's All That" or the newly released "D'Amelio Show," on Hulu, based on "TikTok's First Family." Across entertainment genres, TikTok influencers are finding new success.

App monitoring firm App Annie gathered social media data and found that average time per user spent on apps is higher for TikTok and described the app as "upended the streaming and social landscape."

While TikTok is viewed on average more than YouTube, YouTube is still the leader in overall time spent (not per user) and has more users overall. (The report only accounts for Android phones.)

In the UK, TikTok surpassed YouTube in June 2020. In the US, TikTok and YouTube went head to head last year before TikTok came out on top in April 2021, according to the report.

TikTok is also ranked as the most-downloaded app worldwide since 2020. Apps with live streaming are also seeing a surge in money spent on creators.

In other words, in Hollywood, TikTok sounds a lot like money.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Atchison
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Today will be very similar to yesterday with highs back in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the south this morning, and eventually out of the north later this afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Highs will be in the lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday due to the cold front. Humidity levels will also be much more comfortable after the front moves through. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend as dry and sunny weather continues.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories