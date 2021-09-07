Clear
Lily Collins marries Charlie McDowell

Posted: Sep 7, 2021 5:40 PM
Updated: Sep 7, 2021 5:40 PM
By Chloe Melas, CNN

It's official, Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are married.

The couple tied the knot over the weekend in Colorado, according to a post on Collins' Instagram page.

"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond," she wrote alongside a snap of them kissing.

McDowell, a writer and director, also posted a photo with his beautiful bride writing on his Instagram page, "I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I've ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins."

Collins currently stars as Emily Cooper on Netflix's popular series "Emily in Paris" about a 20-something from Chicago, who lands a job at a marketing firm in Paris. The series follows her career and love life as she tries to assimilate to Parisian love.

McDowell is the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen. Collins' father is musician and singer Phil Collins.

