Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rapidly-intensifying Typhoon Chanthu headed for Taiwan and southern China

Rapidly-intensifying Typhoon Chanthu headed for Taiwan and southern China

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 12:10 AM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 12:10 AM
Posted By: By Ben Westcott, CNN

A typhoon headed toward Taiwan and the southern coast of China is rapidly gaining in speed and strength ahead of an expected landfall later this week.

Typhoon Chanthu has rapidly intensified in the past 36 hours from a tropical depression into a severe typhoon, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, with maximum wind speeds of up to 233 kilometers per hour (145 miles per hour). It is likely Chanthu will expand into a super typhoon in the coming hours.

Given the trajectory of the storm, it is still unclear whether Chanthu will first pass over Taiwan before it slams into southern China or narrowly miss the island. Either way, at its current pace, the storm is estimated to make landfall on either Saturday or Sunday.

Typhoon Chanthu is just one of two dangerous weather systems which are barreling across the western Pacific. Severe Tropical Storm Conson made landfall in the Philippines overnight on Monday and will pass over the country before it heads north towards China's Hainan Island.

Conson is seeing wind speeds of up to 112 kph (70 mph). According to CNN Philippines, while warning signals were hoisted across the storm's path, no major damage has been reported so far.

Chanthu is likely to be the strongest storm to hit Taiwan or mainland China since Typhoon In-fa in July, which worsened already severe flooding across China's southeast.

In total, the economic losses from the typhoon and the flooding came to more than $14 billion, according to Chinese state-run media.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Atchison
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Today we saw highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds were out of the south this morning, and eventually out of the north later this afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Highs will be in the lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday due to the cold front. Humidity levels will also be much more comfortable after the front moves through. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend as dry and sunny weather continues.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories