Kylie Jenner confirms she is pregnant with second child

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 6:21 AM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 6:21 AM
Posted By: By Sana Noor Haq, CNN

Kylie Jenner confirmed that she is having her second child with rapper Travis Scott on Tuesday, following speculation that she is pregnant.

The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul revealed the news by posting a video to her verified Instagram account, where she shared footage from the early stages of her pregnancy.

In the video, Jenner shows a positive pregnancy test to Scott, who then proceeds to hug her belly.

The couple attend an ultrasound appointment in the next clip, accompanied by their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

In another scene, Jenner discloses the news of her pregnancy to mother Kris Jenner, who opens an envelope handed to her by Stormi, which contains ultrasound pictures.

"What is it, are you pregnant?," Jenner's mother asks her.

"Stormi, we're going to have a baby," she adds. "This is one of the happiest days of my life."

The video ends with a vignette of Stormi kissing Jenner's baby bump.

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan congratulated the couple in the comments section of the video, with sister and model Kendall Jenner saying, "I can't handle it."

"Crying!!!!," Kim Kardashian wrote.

"Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister," Kourtney Kardashian posted.

"Awwwww," Khloe Kardashian said.

Jenner made the decision to keep her first pregnancy with baby Stormi private, confirming the news in February 2018, three days after she had given birth.

She did not divulge any other details about her second pregnancy.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain on the breezy side today with gusts up to 20 mph. Thursday will be similar with mild temperatures in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start to warm up again on Friday with highs back in the upper 80s. Above average temperatures will continue through the weekend with sunny and dry conditions. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week.
