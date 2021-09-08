Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Incredible images captured from above in this year's Drone Photo Awards

Incredible images captured from above in this year's Drone Photo Awards

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 7:10 AM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Jack Guy, CNN

A turtle heading into the sea, a volcanic eruption and a spectacular sunset feature among the winners of the Drone Photo Awards 2021.

The overall winner is an image of thousands of pink-footed geese flying over snowy ground by Norwegian photographer Terje Kolaas, announced the Siena Awards, the international festival of visual arts that organizes the competition, in a press release Tuesday.

Alongside Kolaas' amazing image there are category winners selected from tens of thousands of submissions from 102 countries, according to the organizers.

Russian photographer Sergei Poletaev won the Urban category with his image of a monastery near Moscow backed by a huge power plant, while Oman's Qasim Al Farsi took first place in Wildlife with a shot of a green turtle preparing to return to the sea after laying its eggs.

Australia's Phil De Glanville captured the moment surfer Ollie Henry took on a frightening wave to win the Sport category, and Vietnamese photographer Trung Pham Huy topped the People category with an image of a fisherman in a mangrove forest.

US photographer Martin Sanchez's photo of a volcanic eruption in Iceland won the Nature category; Romanian photographer Gheorghe Popa won the Abstract category with his image of waterways in Transylvania poisoned by chemical waste from copper and gold mining; and the Wedding category was won by Matteo Original, from Italy, with an image of a sunset in Marina di Pisa.

The images will feature in an exhibition which will run in the Italian city of Siena from October 23 to December 5.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Atchison
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Temperatures will be a bit cooler today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain on the breezy side today with gusts up to 20 mph. Thursday will be similar with mild temperatures in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start to warm up again on Friday with highs back in the upper 80s. Above average temperatures will continue through the weekend with sunny and dry conditions. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories