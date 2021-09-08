Clear
'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30 cast revealed

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

An Olympian, a "Bachelor" and an influencer will try to dance their way to your votes.

The new cast for Season 30 of "Dancing With the Stars" was announced on "Good Morning America" Wednesday morning, and the reality competition kept with its usual formula of fan faves and headline makers.

The competitors are:

  • Country singer Jimmie Allen
  • Spice Girls member Mel C
  • "Bling Empire" cast member Christine Chiu
  • Actress Melora Hardin
  • YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli
  • "The Bachelor" star Matt James
  • "The Talk" co-host Amanda Kloots
  • Actor Martin Kove
  • Olympic medalist Suni Lee
  • Professional wrestler and reality star Mike "The Miz" Mizanin
  • "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member Kenya Moore
  • Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby
  • Actor Brian Austin Green
  • Singer and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa
  • Professional basketball player and reality star Iman Shumpert

Siwa's participation will mark the first time the show features a same-sex partnering of dance competitors. She went public in January as being a member of the LGBTQ community and later talked about being pansexual.

