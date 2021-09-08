Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

John Mulaney announces Olivia Munn pregnancy

John Mulaney announces Olivia Munn pregnancy

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 11:10 AM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Congratulations are in order for John Mulaney and Olivia Munn.

The former "Saturday Night Live" announced Tuesday during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that he and Munn are expecting a baby.

Mulaney broke the news after Meyers pointed out that the comedian has "had a year."

"I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife, Mulaney said, referencing his split from his former wife Anna Marie Tendler. "Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia."

Turns out Munn and Mulaney initially met at Meyers's 2013 wedding, but things turned romantic after Mulaney got out of a rehab stint for drug abuse.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," he told Meyers. "And we're having a baby together."

Mulaney and Meyers also discussed Meyers being part of an intervention which ultimately led Mulaney seeking treatment.

Now sober, Mulaney said "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery."

It's the first child for the couple.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Atchison
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Temperatures will be a bit cooler today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain on the breezy side today with gusts up to 20 mph. Thursday will be similar with mild temperatures in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start to warm up again on Friday with highs back in the upper 80s. Above average temperatures will continue through the weekend with sunny and dry conditions. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories