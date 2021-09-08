Clear
Bob Odenkirk back to work on 'Better Call Saul' after health scare

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 10:51 AM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 10:51 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Bob Odenkirk is letting fans know he's doing well and is back to work on "Better Call Saul."

The actor took to Twitter from the makeup chair on set, writing, "Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!"

In July, Odenkirk collapsed on the Albuquerque set of "Saul" and later confirmed it was due to a "small heart attack"

He is currently filming the the sixth season of the show. After his scare, Odenkirk thanked everyone for the outpouring of love, tweeting, "Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much."

"Better Call Saul" is a prequel to the AMC hit "Breaking Bad," which ran for five seasons between 2008 and 2013. That show introduced Odenkirk as Saul Goodman, an attorney for Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston.

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Golden Globe Awards and four Primetime Emmy Awards for playing Saul.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

