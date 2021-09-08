Clear
Janet Jackson releases teaser for her upcoming documentary

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 11:01 AM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 11:01 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Janet Jackson has just released a teaser for her upcoming two-part documentary.

The singer posted the short clip on her Instagram page with the caption, "Hey u guys. Excited to share the first teaser of my new documentary with u."

"This is my story told by me, not through someone else's eyes," she says in the sneak peek.

The two-night documentary event will air simultaneously on A&E and Lifetime and coincide with the 40th anniversary of her self-titled 1982 album. It will air two hours for two nights, totaling four hours.

It will take viewers through Jackson's life and career, contain never-before-seen footage, and feature home videos from the legendary artist.

Jackson is an executive producer on the project, along with Randy Jackson. Ben Hirsh directs.

CNN's Marianne Garvey contributed to this report

Temperatures will be a bit cooler today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain on the breezy side today with gusts up to 20 mph. Thursday will be similar with mild temperatures in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start to warm up again on Friday with highs back in the upper 80s. Above average temperatures will continue through the weekend with sunny and dry conditions. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week.
