Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Daytime Emmys Fast Facts

Daytime Emmys Fast Facts

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 6:30 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 6:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the Daytime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programming from the hours of 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 25, 2021 - The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are presented virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

June 26, 2020 - The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are presented virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Facts

Daytime Emmys are presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Emmy Awards are named after "Immy," an abbreviation for the image orthicon camera. It was later changed to "Emmy," which seemed more feminine.

The first Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony was held in 1974. Prior to this, a small number of daytime awards were presented along with the Primetime Emmy Awards.

2021 Winners (selected)

Outstanding Drama Series:
"General Hospital"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Maurice Benard, "General Hospital"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, "The Bold and the Beautiful"

Outstanding Morning Program:
"CBS Sunday Morning"

Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment:
"The Kelly Clarkson Show"

Outstanding Talk Show/Informative:
"Red Table Talk "

Full list of winners

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Atchison
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Temperatures were cooler today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain on the breezy side today with gusts up to 20 mph. Thursday will be similar with mild temperatures in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start to warm up again on Friday with highs back in the upper 80s. Above average temperatures will continue through the weekend with sunny and dry conditions. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories