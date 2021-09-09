Clear
TikTok star Addison Rae signs deal with Netflix

Posted: Sep 9, 2021 9:10 AM
Updated: Sep 9, 2021 9:10 AM
By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Addison Rae has officially gone Hollywood.

Netflix has signed the TikTok star to a multi-picture film deal, reports Variety.

The news comes after "He's All That," a remake of 1999's "She's All That," starring Rae as the lead, was a hit for Netflix. The film has reached number one in multiple countries already.

"Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch me moment and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams," Rae told the publication. "I'm thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress."

Rae had auditioned twice for the role.

She has 83.3 million TikTok followers and 39.2 million followers on Instagram.

Rae is also a singer, and released a single called "Obsessed" earlier this year.

Today will be another comfortable day with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the lower 80s. A southerly wind will return to the area this afternoon helping to warm up temperatures and increase moisture in the area. Conditions will be more summer like Friday into the weekend because of this southerly wind. Highs will be in the 90s under mostly sunny skies. It will be muggy during the afternoon hours this weekend but it looks like heat index values will remain in the 90s. Temperatures will remain warm to start off next week. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week as temperatures start to cool again.
