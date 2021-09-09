Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis files emergency appeal on school mask mandates

Lawyers for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have filed an emergency appeal with the First District Court of Appeals in Florida to reinstate a stay on school mask mandates while the case goes through the court system.

According to the court document, DeSantis' lawyers argue they "have a high likelihood of success on appeal. Therefore, the trial court abused its discretion in vacating the automatic stay, and this Court should reinstate the stay pending review."

The filing comes after Second Circuit Judge John Cooper in Leon County ruled against DeSantis' initial appeal, allowing Florida schools to continue to have mask mandates while the case is appealed at a higher level.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.