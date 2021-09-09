Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis files emergency appeal on school mask mandates

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis files emergency appeal on school mask mandates

Posted: Sep 9, 2021 1:10 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2021 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Mallory Simon, CNN

Lawyers for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have filed an emergency appeal with the First District Court of Appeals in Florida to reinstate a stay on school mask mandates while the case goes through the court system.

According to the court document, DeSantis' lawyers argue they "have a high likelihood of success on appeal. Therefore, the trial court abused its discretion in vacating the automatic stay, and this Court should reinstate the stay pending review."

The filing comes after Second Circuit Judge John Cooper in Leon County ruled against DeSantis' initial appeal, allowing Florida schools to continue to have mask mandates while the case is appealed at a higher level.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Atchison
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Today will be another comfortable day with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the lower 80s. A southerly wind will return to the area this afternoon helping to warm up temperatures and increase moisture in the area. Conditions will be more summer like Friday into the weekend because of this southerly wind. Highs will be in the 90s under mostly sunny skies. It will be muggy during the afternoon hours this weekend but it looks like heat index values will remain in the 90s. Temperatures will remain warm to start off next week. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week as temperatures start to cool again.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories