His wife was in the ICU with Covid-19, so he stood outside for 10 days with a sign saying, 'I love you'

For 10 days, Gary Crane stood outside of his wife's ICU room holding a simple reminder of his love for her.

Donna Crane, 56, of Port Orange, Florida, told CNN she tested positive for Covid-19 just two weeks before becoming fully vaccinated, and about 10 days later she found herself in the ER, unable to breathe.

"After I went in, we couldn't talk to each other," Donna said. "He told me, 'I want you to look out the window.'"

Donna looked out the window and saw Gary, 61, a Lieutenant with Marion County Fire Rescue, in the parking lot holding up a sign that said, "I love you."

"The nurses said, 'Oh my God, he has a sign! That's so sweet!'" Donna said. "Every day I got the see my baby in the parking lot."

Gary said that he's naturally creative and the idea just came to him.

"I don't know what made me think of it ... I just thought of it!" he said. "She's worth it, and I just wanted her to know that I was rooting for her."

Luckily, Donna recovered, and Gary said his wife came out of the hospital a different person.

"This has been a life-changing event for me -- being given this chance is a gift," Donna said.

The couple's daughter is expecting their first grandchild and Donna said she wants to live life to the fullest and work less to enjoy their family.

After going through a near-death experience, the couple is urging people to get vaccinated so they can avoid what they went through.

