Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Yoshihide Suga Fast Facts

Yoshihide Suga Fast Facts

Posted: Sep 9, 2021 5:50 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2021 5:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the life of Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Personal

Birth date: December 6, 1948

Birth place: Yuzawa, Akita Prefecture, Japan

Father: Wasaburo Suga, strawberry farmer

Mother: Tatsu Suga, schoolteacher

Marriage: Mariko Suga

Children: 3 sons

Education: Hosei University, B.A. in Law, 1973

Other Facts

Suga is the longest-serving chief cabinet secretary in Japanese history.

Suga is a teetotaler.

Timeline

1975 - Accepts a job as secretary to Hikosaburo Okonogi, a member of the House of Representatives from Yokohama.

April 1987-1996 - Yokohama City Council member.

1996 - Wins a seat in the lower house of Parliament, representing the Kanagawa 2nd district.

2001 - Deputy Secretary-General of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

2002 - Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

2003 - Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry.

2004 - Deputy Chairman, Diet Affairs Committee, LDP.

November 2005 - Is appointed Senior Vice-Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications under Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.

2006-2007 - Is appointed Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications and Minister for Privatization of the Postal Services in the first Shinzo Abe cabinet.

December 2006-2007 - Minister of State for Decentralization Reform is added to his portfolio.

August 2007 - Suga is replaced as Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications, Minister for Privatization of the Postal Services and Minister of State for Decentralization Reform by Hiroya Masuda in a cabinet reshuffle.

2007 - Director-General, Election Strategy Committee, LDP.

2010 - Director, Committee on Rules and Administration, HR.

October 2011 - Chairman of the LDP Party Organization and Campaign Headquarters.

September 2012 - Executive Acting Secretary-General of the LDP.

December 2012 - Chief Cabinet Secretary Minister in charge of Strengthening National Security.

September 2014 - Given the additional title of Chief Cabinet Secretary Minister in charge of Alleviating the Burden of the Bases in Okinawa.

October 2018 - Is named minister in charge of the Abductions Issue, tasked with investigating the abduction of citizens by North Korea during the 1970s and 1980s.

2018 - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo travels to Tokyo and meets with Suga.

April 1, 2019 - Suga announces the name of the era of Japan's new Emperor Naruhito, Reiwa or "beautiful harmony," gaining worldwide notice and earning the nickname "Uncle Reiwa."

May 2019 - Travels to Washington, DC, to meet with Vice President Mike Pence and other senior officials.

September 14, 2020 - Suga is voted in as the new leader of the ruling LDP, securing about 70% of the votes and paving the way to become prime minister in a parliamentary vote later in the week.

September 16, 2020 - Suga is formally voted in by parliament and is sworn in by Naruhito at the Imperial Palace as Japan's new prime minister.

April 16, 2021 - US President Joe Biden hosts Suga at the White House. Suga is the first foreign leader to visit the US since President Biden took office.

September 3, 2021 - Announces he will not run in forthcoming LDP leadership election, effectively ceding the premiership and opening the race to other candidates after a term of less than a year.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Today will be another comfortable day with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the lower 80s. A southerly wind will return to the area this afternoon helping to warm up temperatures and increase moisture in the area. Conditions will be more summer like Friday into the weekend because of this southerly wind. Highs will be in the 90s under mostly sunny skies. It will be muggy during the afternoon hours this weekend but it looks like heat index values will remain in the 90s. Temperatures will remain warm to start off next week. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week as temperatures start to cool again.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories