A second Qatar Airways passenger flight has arrived in Kabul

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 6:40 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2021 6:40 AM
Posted By: By Kareem Khadder and Mostafa Salem, CNN

A second Qatar Airways passenger flight arrived in Kabul airport on Friday, Qatari-owned Al Jazeera Arabic television showed.

After landing on the tarmac, aid was seen being unloaded from the plane. It is unclear at this stage if passengers will be allowed to depart on the same flight.

On Thursday, the first international passenger flight to take off from Afghanistan since the chaotic US military airlift last month landed in Qatar, carrying more than 100 foreign nationals, including Americans.

Passengers on board Thursday's chartered Qatar Airways flight that departed from Kabul airport -- including Canadian, Ukrainian, German, British and US citizens -- were among some 200 foreigners that the Taliban have cleared to leave the country, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

The planes' departures are the first signal that at least some foreign nationals who want to leave Afghanistan will be able to, following weeks of uncertainty. Civilians have been left scrambling to find safe passage from the country since the Taliban takeover in mid-August threw a US-led evacuation effort into confusion.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.

