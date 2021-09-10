Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Howard Stern to anti-vaxxers: 'You had the cure and you wouldn't take it'

Howard Stern to anti-vaxxers: 'You had the cure and you wouldn't take it'

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Howard Stern is over the Covid-19 pandemic and is taking on anti-vaxxers who refuse to get the shot.

Speaking on his SiriusXM satellite radio show about the recent deaths of several anti-vaxxer radio hosts, Stern said people who won't get vaccinated are "idiots" and called for vaccinations to be mandatory.

"When are we gonna stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it's mandatory to get vaccinated? F--- 'em. F--- their freedom. I want my freedom to live," he said. "I want to get out of the house already. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures. This is bull----."

Stern, who is vaccinated, is also frustrated over Covid patients who chose not to get vaccinated causing hospitals to be overwhelmed.

"If you have a heart attack or any kind of problem, you can't even get into the E.R. And I'm really of mind to say, 'Look, if you didn't get vaccinated and you got Covid, you don't get into a hospital.'"

For emphasis, he added, "You had the cure and you wouldn't take it."

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced a new vaccine mandates in certain sectors, saying, "We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Atchison
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Breezy and warm conditions in store for today with highs making a run for the 90s. Today will be another dry and sunny day. Wind gusts will be 20-25 mph this afternoon. Similar conditions in store for this weekend with highs back in the 90s under mostly sunny skies. It will be muggy during the afternoon hours this weekend but it looks like heat index values will remain in the 90s. Temperatures will remain warm to start off next week. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week as temperatures start to cool again.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories