Florida auto repair shop owner wins $1 million lottery on his first day of business

Posted: Sep 11, 2021 3:40 AM
Updated: Sep 11, 2021 3:40 AM
Posted By: By Kaanita Iyer, CNN

A Florida man's dreams came true when he opened his own auto repair shop. But life got even sweeter when he won a $1 million lottery on his first day of business.

"I love working on vehicles, and it has always been my dream to own my own repair shop," Brian Woodle, 46, of Callahan told state lottery officials. "At the end of our first day, I stopped by Circle K to get a few things and picked up a lottery ticket. Just like that, we won a million bucks!"

Woodle won the prize on a $5 Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off ticket. He chose to take a one-time payout of $880,000 at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee, according to a press release.

The Circle K store where Woodle purchased the ticket will also receive a $2,000 commission.

But Florida might see an even bigger winner this week.

The Powerball lottery jackpot has grown to an estimated $409 million ahead of Saturday night's drawing.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

